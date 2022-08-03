PM Hasina says conspiracy being hatched to oust her govt

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said that conspiracy is being intensified to topple her (Sheikh Hasina) from power as the national election is approaching nearer.

"Conspiracy was hatched before the national polls in 2014 and 2018. The intriguers are becoming active again to remove Sheikh Hasina from the power as the national election nears," she said.

The premier made this remark while the newly elected board members of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

Mentioning that she knows the conspirators are very much active to thwart the Awami League (AL) government, Sheikh Hasina said, "I know who are involved in this conspiracy and what they are doing. I know them very well and none is unknown to me."