Govt gives foreign companies edge over Bapex

BAPEX has been working on short, mid and long term plans. This planned work started in 2019, and will continue till 2041. But most of the time this target has not been fulfilled. The plan has been changed repeatedly at the advice of the energy division. The survey for gas exploration across the country should have been expedited further. Urbanisation is taking place fast and industries are being established. So the conduct of the survey would be difficult. If the survey is carried out earlier, the information can be utilised later.

BAPEX said it has found gas in five wells by drilling six wells. Gas from one of these wells did not seem to be profitable commercially. Gas can be extracted from the remaining four wells. Drilling of wells could not be increased despite such success. BAPEX cannot run on its own decision.

BAPEX is to take approval from the energy division through Petrobangla for taking any project.

BAPEX is run by a board of seven members. Energy and mineral division secretary is chairman of the board. It includes chairman of Petrobangla, PMO DG-3, PM personal secretary-2 and BAPEX managing director. There are two members outside the government. One of them is a geologist, a teacher of the geology department of Dhaka University. Another is an expert from the technology sector.

BAPEX board member geologist Md Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan said it is not a failure if gas is not found in any well. It cannot be said the wastage of money. If gas is not found in any well, information at least can be found. If it is ascertained there is no gas, the area can be utilised for another purpose. So the explored wells are useful. It needs to come out of the mindset to drill a small number of wells out of risk. The government should not be reluctant in such an investment. BAPEX has to undertake projects.

Md Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan, who worked in different countries over a decade, said it would require Tk 50 billion to drill 20 wells each Tk 2.50 billion.

If only 200 billion cubic feet of gas is found in one well, the price fixed by the government at the production level is Tk 650 billion. The price is Tk 260 billion at the current rate in the global market. If one trillion cubic meters of gas is found, the price will stand at Tk 1000 billion.