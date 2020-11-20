Drive at Sirajganj ‘militant hideout’: 4 surrender

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police brief newspersons
Police brief newspersonsPhoto: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members have cordoned off a house in Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur upazila suspecting it to be a militant hideout.

Four suspected militants, including Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Rajshahi’s Shah Makhdum unit chief Mahbub, were arrested on Thursday night, reports UNB.

“The house in the upazila municipality’s Ukilpara neighbourhood was cordoned off since 5am on Friday based on information provided by Mahbub,” said Sirajganj RAB-12 acting company commander Muhammad Mohiuddin Miraj.

There was a loud explosion in the house in the morning.

Until 11:00am, four suspected militants have surrendered to RAB.

Miraj said details will be known later.

While briefing the media at the site, a RAB officer said they suspect there are armed militants inside the hideout.

