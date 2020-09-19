Driver beaten dead after truck runs over 2 goats in Rajshahi

UNB
Rajshahi
Advertisement

A truck driver, who was beaten in Bhabaniganj Shibzait area of Bagmara upazila on Friday night for running the vehicle on two goats, died at a hospital early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taleb, 33, resident Jhalmolia area of Puthia upazila.

Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Puthia Police Station, said when two goats were crushed under the truck when it was being driven by Abu Taleb around 7:30pm and he tried to flee the scene.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But the goat owner along with locals riding on 10-15 motorcycles chased the truck and managed to catch the driver in Basupara of Puthia upazila around 8:15pm.

Later, they beat him mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.

The injured was rushed to Puthia upazila health complex where he died around 3:30am.

Police detained five local people in this connection.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Ahmed Shafi laid to rest

Ahmed Shafi laid to rest

UNO Wahida transferred to public admin, husband to health

Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam

Thousands of women domestic workers jobless and in debt

Female migrants

8 suspended officials of Titas Gas detained

8 suspended officials of Titas Gas detained