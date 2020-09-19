Driver beaten dead after truck runs over 2 goats in Rajshahi

A truck driver, who was beaten in Bhabaniganj Shibzait area of Bagmara upazila on Friday night for running the vehicle on two goats, died at a hospital early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taleb, 33, resident Jhalmolia area of Puthia upazila.

Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Puthia Police Station, said when two goats were crushed under the truck when it was being driven by Abu Taleb around 7:30pm and he tried to flee the scene.