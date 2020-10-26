Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols

Sharadiya Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, ended on Monday with the immersion of the idol of goddess Durga on the fifth day of celebration, reports UNB.

The common ritual of the Bijoya Dashami follows the journey of immersion through festive processions on the day. However, as all other religious festivities went through modified rules this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the journey of immersion did not go through the traditional festive processions with larger crowds.

To avoid the risk of transmission, maximum 10 people at a time were allowed on a truck taking the idols for immersion. Processions from different areas in the capital ended at the Waiz Ghat on the banks of Buriganga River in the evening. Tearful devotees bid farewell to Durga and her children Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh while wishing for their return next year.