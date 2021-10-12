Durga Puja symbolises national unity in Bangladesh: State minister

He made the remarks while speaking at a day-long religious harmony and awareness training programme at the conference room of the deputy commissioner’s office at 11:30 am on Monday.
He said, those who were against the Liberation War and want to disrupt the progress of Bangladesh are trying to destroy the religious stability in the country. They do not belong to any religion, caste or tribe. The government is trying to identify them.
He urged all to remain united so that no one can destroy the religious harmony in the country.
Deputy commissioner Md. Tawfiq-e-Lahi Chowdhury presided over the function organised by the district administration.
The state minister said people of all religions have been practicing their respective festivals freely for a long period of time. We believe in equality when celebrating religious festivals.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to build a non-discriminatory society with the spirit of the Great Liberation War, added the state minister.
He said Hindu community has played more than their part in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh for centuries. The government is providing all kinds of assistance including financial aid to various puja mandaps of the country on the occasion of Durga Puja. The main aim of Durga Puja is to resist the evil forces and praying to establish truth and justice.