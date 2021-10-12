Durga Puja symbolises national unity in Bangladesh: State minister

State minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan has said Durga puja is a symbol of religious harmony and cultural unity as it has been being celebrated for hundreds of years.

“Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. Durga Puja, one of the biggest festivals celebrated by the Bengalis for the welfare of all living beings with peace and prosperity by preventing violence in the world. This is a symbol of national unity in Bangladesh. This festival has been held in line with the tradition and culture of thousands of years,” the state minister also said.