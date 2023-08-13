G20 partnership to help Bangladesh eliminate corruption: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq has said that the G20 anti-corruption connections will lead to a successful implementation of Bangladesh's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and money laundering, and help in recovery of stolen assets, reports BSS.

"Our engagement with G20 opens the door to network with major economies and build constructive and useful partnerships with other nations and international organizations," he said, addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting held in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, said a press release received in Dhaka on Sunday.

"We are hopeful that these connections will lead to successful implementation of its (Bangladesh's) zero-tolerance policy against corruption and money laundering and help in recovery of stolen assets, which will finally result in my country concentrating on its bigger challenge of achieving the development goals," he added.