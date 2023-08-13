G20 partnership to help Bangladesh eliminate corruption: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq has said that the G20 anti-corruption connections will lead to a successful implementation of Bangladesh's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and money laundering, and help in recovery of stolen assets, reports BSS.
"Our engagement with G20 opens the door to network with major economies and build constructive and useful partnerships with other nations and international organizations," he said, addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting held in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, said a press release received in Dhaka on Sunday.
"We are hopeful that these connections will lead to successful implementation of its (Bangladesh's) zero-tolerance policy against corruption and money laundering and help in recovery of stolen assets, which will finally result in my country concentrating on its bigger challenge of achieving the development goals," he added.
In the current world, it is undeniable that corruption is a grave issue with far-reaching damaging consequences, affecting societies worldwide across social, political and economic dimensions, Anisul said, adding: "The government of Bangladesh, being cognisant of the evil effects of corruption, has declared "zero tolerance" against corruption in every sphere of social life".
The G20 meeting is significantly important to Bangladesh as "we believe it will strengthen our resolve to eradicate corruption and foster good governance", he added.
The law minister said Bangladesh observed this meeting of the world's major economies as a great opportunity to bring together key global players and make the G20 meeting as a vital platform for addressing the pervasive issue of corruption on a global scale.
Bangladesh, having suffered the ills of corruption in the past, has been able to set up a robust and independent Anti-Corruption Commission under a modern and tested Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004, he said, adding its activities have been further reinforced with legislative enactments like the Anti Money Laundering Act 2013.
"Through this Commission and with the active cooperation of the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been able to strongly engage in combating corruption, money laundering and repatriating stolen assets," the law minister said.
Through the government's digitisation programmes, he said, Bangladesh has been considerably successful in stopping unwanted and corrupt pilferages in public procurement policy.
"Our experience made us realize that bringing corrupt persons and corrupt practices within the bounds of law requires collaboration beyond its borders," the law minister said, adding, "For example, while utilising Mutual Legal Assistance Requests, we had encountered challenges in some cases".
To strengthen its efforts, Anisul said, Bangladesh has been working closely with certain countries to establish mutual legal assistance treaties.
Additionally, it is actively exploring opportunities to join initiatives such as Global Network to bolster the anti-corruption endeavours, he said, adding that Bangladesh feels that joining the G20 anti-corruption initiative presents a promising opportunity to further enhance its efforts in this regard, benefitting from the collective support and expertise of the G20 nations.
"As a guest country of the G20, Bangladesh highly appreciates the G20 efforts in addressing the global challenge of corruption," the law minister said.