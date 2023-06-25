Govt employees to get 5pc incentive of basic pay: PM

The government employees will get a five per cent incentive of their basic salary.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina requested the finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal to consider this while delivering her remarks on the proposed budget for 2023-24 fiscal on Sunday.

Sheikh Hasina said, "[I am] requesting the finance minister to grant a five per cent incentive of the basic pay to the government employees as a special salary in such a crisis period. Hopefully, the finance minister will accept it. We will provide a five per cent incentive of their basic pay as a special incentive."