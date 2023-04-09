Quader asks authorities to make Eid journey smooth

To ensure safe and smooth travels of passengers on roads and highways ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the meeting was organised at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) head office at Banani.

Observing that bringing discipline in roads and transport sector is one of the major challenges, Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said they have plans to upgrade roads and highways into six lanes or eight lanes at many other places.

"Once discipline is ensured, traffic congestion and road accidents will decline. Now if you think that your responsibility is over after holding conventional meetings and delivering speech...then discipline cannot be restored," he said.