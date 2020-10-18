E-mentoring platform for Bangladeshi physicians launched

In order to enhance the capacity to manage COVID-19 cases through learning and sharing between clinical experts in Bangladesh and the United States, an e-mentoring initiative for Bangladeshi physicians was launched Sunday.

US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, along with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) acting mission director in Bangladesh John Allelo inaugurated the platform at an online event, reports UNB.

USAID, through its MaMoni Maternal and Newborn Care Strengthening Project implemented by Save the Children, has partnered with the University of New Mexico’s Extension for Community Healthcare Outcome (ECHO) project for the initiative, according to a press release.