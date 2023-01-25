People will judge success or failure, says PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the Parliament that the countrymen will judge the success or failure of the government.

"It's not my job to evaluate (success or failure)," she said while replying to a query of Jatiya Party lawmaker Fakhrul Imam from Mymensingh-8 constituency during her question-answer session in parliament.

The Leader of the House said, "If I work with honesty for specific goals considering welfare of the people, why will I fail? Why do I have to fail if I work with integrity? People will judge where the success or failure is".

She said: "When questioner (Fakhrul Imam) is so interested, find out my failures, I will correct those."

She also asked the opposition parties to find out if there is any failure of her and she will correct herself accordingly.