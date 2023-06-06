EC's power to scrap election to be curtailed

The Election Commission’s (EC) power to stop voting in case of allegations of irregularities or applying force during the national election is being curbed.
The proposal to amend The Representation of the People Order (RPO) to reduce the jurisdiction of this constitutional organisation was raised in the parliament on Monday.
According to the current RPO, if the EC feels that it will not be able to hold a lawful election due to irregularities and various malpractices, it can stop voting at any stage of the polls. Now this power is being limited and EC will have the power to cancel the voting of the parliamentary constituency only, according to the proposed amendment.
The proposed RPO amendment further states that the EC will not be able to cancel the result of an entire constituency after the declaration of the result by the returning officer. The EC will have the jurisdiction to cancel the results of only the polling centres where irregularities are reported.
Following that, the EC will be able to cancel the result subjected to investigation and arrange for a new election. Law minister Anisul Haque raised the RPO Amendment Bill, including these provisions, in the parliament on Monday.
Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam strongly opposed raising the amendment bill in the parliament saying “It is a direct intervention of the independence of the EC.” However, his objection was rejected in the voice vote.
In reply to his speech, law minister Anisul Haque, “The proposed amendments won’t undermine people’s rights. It won’t contradict with the democratic processes by any means.”
Later, the law minister raised the bill in the parliament. Following that, the bill was sent to the parliamentary standing committee to send a report after verifying the bill within 15 working days.
As per the constitution, the 12th parliamentary election is to be held within January next. The EC has also given indications of holding the general election by the end of December or in early January. The amendments to the RPO will reduce the power of the EC ahead of the election.
The section 91(A) of The Representation of the People Order, “the Commission may-stop the polls at any polling station or entire constituency at any stage of the election if it is convinced that it shall not be able to ensure the conduct of the election justly, fairly and in accordance with law due to malpractices, including coercion, intimidation and pressures, prevailing at the election.”
The election experts so far have been interpreting the section as that the EC can stop voting or poll results at any stage of the election from the declaration of the election schedule to the day of issuance of the gazette of the poll results.
However, the concerned EC officials said there is ambiguity in section 91(A). The election results are sent to the commission after the announcement of the returning officer. Later, the EC secretariat publishes a gazette in this regard.
Here, it is ambiguous whether the EC can postpone or cancel the results instead of publishing the result gazette after the returning officer's announcement. This is why the EC proposed to add another subsection to this provision to clarify the issue.
As per the proposal, if there is any complaint of irregularities, coercion or intimidation, the commission should have the power to postpone the results of any polling station or the entire constituency. If the complaint is substantiated in a quick investigation, the EC can cancel voting of the polling station or the entire constituency and hold a new election there.
But, the EC is not being empowered now to postpone or cancel the results of the entire constituency. As per the RPO amendment bill presented in the parliament, the EC can postpone or cancel the results in the polling stations (one or more) concerned with complaints and hold new elections there if necessary.
Also, the amendment bill proposed to substitute the word 'polling' for the word 'election' in sub-section (a) of section 91 of the RPO. In this regard, the EC officials said the word 'election' refers to the entire election process, ranging from the announcement of the schedule to the declaration of the results.
On the flip side, the word 'polling' is only related to the voting day. If the amendment is passed, the election commission will be able to stop the voting in a polling station or the entire constituency only on the polling day due to irregularities. If the word 'election' was there, the EC could have stopped the polls considering the situation even before the voting day.
Here, the EC officials' power is decreasing. Also, there is no clear definition of election in the law, they added.
Some EC officials said the election commission's power has been specified in the amendment. There was ambiguity in this section of the law. It has now been specified in which circumstances the EC can stop the voting.
Power of EC being curtailed
Jatiya Party lawmaker Fakhrul Imam, while speaking in the parliament recently, objected to the presentation of the RPO amendment bill. He said, "The election commission has been granted autonomy in the constitution. We passed the election commission act, though it is after 52 years. The EC will be independent in carrying out its duties. If we cancel the independence by legislating a law, then how will the commission remain independent?"
Fakhrul Imam said, "We have seen that the commission has canceled the Gaibandha election due to the poor electoral environment. I don't know why the law minister brought up the RPO amendment bill that the EC can't stop the entire election."
He further noted that the EC will no longer have the power to cancel the entire election, like that of Gaibandha, in the amended RPO. Their rights have been curtailed, and it goes against the constitution and democracy.
In response, law minister Anisul Huq said the amendment is not against the constitution or democracy. The act's section 91(A) said the EC can cancel the voting of the entire electorate if there is trouble, disturbance, and hindrance in voting.
According to the law minister, the amendment here is that if there is a disturbance in a polling station, the EC can stop voting only in the concerned station. It is not being empowered to cancel voting in other polling stations with a fair environment, due to problems in two or three stations. It is not against democracy as the people exercised their franchise in areas where elections were held properly. The EC cannot stop it. If it could, it would be undemocratic.
Apart from this, in the RPO amendment bill, provisions are being added to punish the people who obstruct media workers and observers while covering elections. A minimum of two years to a maximum of seven years of imprisonment has been proposed for such offenses.
Shooting its own foot
Former election commissioner Brigadier (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said if the RPO amendment bill is passed in the parliament, the power of the EC will be reduced. He told Prothom Alo that there are three phases in an election. One of them is 'polling', which refers to the voting day, while 'election' refers to the entire period from the announcement of the schedule to the publication of the result gazette.
The former election commissioner said if the word 'polling' is substituted for the word 'election' in section 91(A) of the Representation of the People Order (RPO), then the EC can only stop polls on the voting day.
And if the word 'election' is there, the EC can stop the vote at any stage. If the EC themselves proposed this amendment or agreed to it, then they shot themselves in the foot."