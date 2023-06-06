EC's power to scrap election to be curtailed

The Election Commission’s (EC) power to stop voting in case of allegations of irregularities or applying force during the national election is being curbed.

The proposal to amend The Representation of the People Order (RPO) to reduce the jurisdiction of this constitutional organisation was raised in the parliament on Monday.

According to the current RPO, if the EC feels that it will not be able to hold a lawful election due to irregularities and various malpractices, it can stop voting at any stage of the polls. Now this power is being limited and EC will have the power to cancel the voting of the parliamentary constituency only, according to the proposed amendment.