MoU signed for carrying Indian POL/LPG through Bangladesh

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Roads and Highways Department, Bangladesh on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for movement of Indian Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) or LPG carrying vehicles through territory of Bangladesh.

The heavy monsoons this year damaged road infrastructure in North East India, causing disruption in supplies of Petroleum products through Assam.

This necessitated an urgent alternate route to continue supply of petroleum goods to the Indian North Eastern States---Tripura, South Assam and Mizoram.