Future of the Rohingyas remains uncertain: EU

The European Union (EU) continues to advocate for the safe, sustainable, dignified, and voluntary return of the Rohingya refugees to their places of origin.

EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission Josep Borrell and EU commissioner for international partnerships Jutta Urpilainen said these in a joint statement released on the EU website on Wednesday marking the fifth anniversary of the Rohingya crisis.

On 25 August 2017, more than 750,000 Rohingyas were displaced from Rakhine state in Myanmar and they fled violence and persecution from the Myanmar military, with the majority settling temporarily in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh whereas others fled across the region.