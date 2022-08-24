Future of the Rohingyas remains uncertain: EU

Five years later, and despite international efforts and calls on Myanmar to create the conditions for their return to homeland, the future of the Rohingya remains uncertain, the statement reads.
The EU said it also continues to support the work of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar to ensure full accountability for the crimes committed against the Rohingya people.
Bangladesh, in particular, has been hosting Rohingyas for decades, and since 2017 has made considerable effort to ensure their protection and provide shelter and vital humanitarian assistance to almost one million Rohingya refugees.
Whereas the EU will - also through international organisations - continue to support Bangladesh in its fundamentally human and laudable response to the crisis, five years later, the provision of humanitarian assistance alone is reaching its limits.
It is necessary to also identify and implement more sustainable interim solutions addressing the humanitarian, development, and peace dimensions of this crisis, pending their return.
In this context, the EU will continue to support international dialogue for peace and reconciliation efforts.
Appalling crimes, including reported war crimes and crimes against humanity, have been committed against Rohingya and persons belonging to other minorities in Myanmar. These crimes call for accountability.
Today, the same military leadership responsible for the crimes against the Rohingya is leading Myanmar's junta.
The EU reiterates its strong condemnation of the 1 February 2021 coup and of the grave human rights violations committed by the Myanmar Armed Forces against all the people of Myanmar since then.
The EU expresses its unequivocal support for all the people of Myanmar, including Rohingya and other minorities, and their democratic aspirations.
Addressing the root causes of this protracted crisis, including the systematic abuses suffered by the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya remaining in Rakhine state, must remain an international priority.
In this regard, the EU fully supports the work of the International Court of Justice.