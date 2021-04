A 6 magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka and other parts of the country at around 8:21 am on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Assam of India, about 397 km from Bangladesh, confirmed the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) seismic centre in Dhaka's Agargaon.

According to Indian media outlet NDTV the magnitude of the quake was estimated at 6.2 in Assam, India.