Appellate Division judge Obaidul Hasan to lead 6-member search committee

Other members of the search committee are: High Court division judge SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission chairman Mohammed Sohrab Hossain, former election commissioner Sohul Hossain and writer Anwara Syed Haque.
Cabinet division published a gazette notification in this end on Saturday after approval of president Abdul Hamid.
Earlier on Friday, Bangabhaban sent the approval to the cabinet division.
The committee will recommend 10 names to the president for the appointments in the post of Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.
The president will constitute the 5-member election commission from the 10 proposed names.