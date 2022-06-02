Bangladesh

Attacking independent candidate

EC cancels nomination of AL mayoral candidate in Jhinaidah

The election commission (EC) on Thursday canceled the nomination of Awami-League (AL) mayoral candidate in Jhinaidah Pourashava election for allegedly attacking the independent candidate and his business establishments.

The EC issued a gazette notification over the matter.

The EC said AL nominated candidate Abdul Khaleque brought out a procession on 18 May and attacked the business establishments of independent candidate Md Qaiyum Shahriar Zahidi from the rally.

The EC served a show-cause notice to Khaleque for violating the electoral code of conduct. In reply to that he sought apology and vowed to abide by in future.

But on 1 June, Qaiyum Shahriar and his supporters once again came under attack by the supporters of Abdul Khaleque, leaving some injured.

In the investigation, the allegation brought against Khaleque was proved true. Based on that, the EC canceled his nomination under section 32 of Election Commission Pourashava Act-2015.

