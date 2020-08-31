EC finally backtracks from move to change RPO

In the face of strong criticism, the election commission has backtracked from its move to change the name of Representation of the People Order (RPO) and cut its power to cancel candidature.
Senior secretary at the EC secretariat Md Alamgir made the disclosure while talking to newsmen after an EC meeting on Monday.
In replying to a question, he said the EC has no scope to cut its own power. The EC may have made a mistake to keep the provision in the rules instead of in the law, Alamgir added.
Earlier, the EC sent a proposal to the law ministry to change the name of Representation of the People Order 1972 into ‘Representation of the People Act 2020’. It also proposed to cut the EC’s power to cancel candidature.
However, the law ministry has suggested the EC to keep the provision to cancel the candidature in the law.
Election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar also in the last meeting gave a note of dissent opposing the proposal to change the RPO.