Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman and deputy leader in parliament GM Quader said the formation of election commission with people loyal to a certain party would be disappointing.

He made the remarks while declaring Dhaka Mohanagar committee and exchanging views with leaders at the party's Banani office on Tuesday noon.

Indicating the ruling party, GM Quader said, "We have been trying to assist to form the commission from the beginning. A fair election would not be possible if the election commission is not empowered. We wanted a complete election commission law. But the law that has been enacted is like old wine in new bottle."