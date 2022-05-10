EC will decide upon method of voting after review

At the meeting of Awami League's central working committee held on Saturday, party president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina indicated that EVM would be used for voting in all seats in the next national election. BNP and the other opposition parties are opposed to the use of EVM.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said today, Tuesday, the EC at the moment does not have the capacity to conduct voting in all 300 seats with the EVM.

He said, "We have not taken a clear decision as yet about how the voting will be held, how the EVM will be used, how the ballots will be cast, how many EVMs there will be, how many ballots there will be and such matters. The matter is under review."

The CEC said, "Many people can express many opinions. They can express what they want. We have not been able to take a final decision of voting by means of EVM. We have held many meetings so far and a few more will be held in the days to come. We are the ones who will take the decision."