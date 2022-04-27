Economists who talk about Chinese debt trap may have intention to appease the US: Momen

“We remain very careful. There’s no scope that we’ll fall into debt trap. We cut our coat according to our clothes,” he told newspersons while responding to a question at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina takes decisions through proper scrutiny and analysing every aspect and in no way Bangladesh should be compared with the Sri Lankan case.

“We don’t know what we hear from you sometimes. You write Bangladesh is falling into the Chinese debt trap. Later, I see that you write completely illusory words,” he added.