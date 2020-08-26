Editor of bdnews24 Khalidi gets anticipatory bail in ACC case

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to bdnews24.com editor-in-chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi for eight months in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission for accumulating wealth illegally, reports UNB.

A bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a bail petition.


Senior lawyer Abdur Matin Khashru stood for the petitioner while Khurshid Alam represented ACC.

Gulshan Anowar, Deputy Director of ACC, filed the case on 30 July.

According to the case statement, Khalidi has Tk 420 million in different bank accounts which have no legal source. He accumulated the money illegally with fake documents.

