Educational institutions not to reopen without improvement of coronavirus situation: PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina said that she knows it very well that the children and the students are the worst sufferers due to the COVID-19 as their educational institutions are shut for a long time.



"No one knows when the world will get free from the hands of this coronavirus, when we have taken decision to reopen the educational institutions the second wave of COVID-19 hit at that time," she said.



She said that although it is regrettable that the schools, colleges and universities are closed, but it has been done to keep the students safe from the coronavirus infection.



“We are handing over the textbooks to ensure the continuation of their academic activities," she said.



In this connection she asked authorities concerned to distribute the books in phases maintaining health guidelines.



The prime minister said that today's children are future of the country and they will become the worthy citizens of the country through getting proper education in respective fields.



“We will illuminate each and every house of the country with the light of education," she vowed.



Hasina said that the children will spread the name of the country in the world arena through attaining appropriate knowledge and education.



"Education is the most important thing, without it ,one nation can be developed, we want to see Bangladesh as developed, prosperous, free from poverty, I know that without educated nation it will not be possible ever to free the nation from poverty," she said.



