Sri Lanka starts repaying loan to Bangladesh

Sri Lanka has repaid $50 million as part of an installment to Bangladesh, which had earlier lent $200 million amid economic crisis in the nation, said an official of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

Md Mesbaul Haque, executive director and spokesperson of the central bank, told news agency UNB: “Out of the $200 million loan given to Sri Lanka, we have received an installment of $50 million. Another installment is due later this month. We expect them to repay the loan in full within this year.”