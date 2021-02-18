Egypt to help Bangladesh: Ambassador

Egyptian ambassador in Dhaka Haytham Ghobashy on Wednesday said Egypt will continue its support to Bangladesh repatriating the Rohingya people to their place of origin in Myanmar, reports news agency UNB.

The newly-appointed envoy said this when he made a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.

Prime minister's deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed newspersons after the meeting.

During the meeting , the Egyptian envoy highly praised Bangladesh's socio-economic development under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister said the government is upholding the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.