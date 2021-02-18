Egypt to help Bangladesh: Ambassador

Egyptian ambassador in Dhaka Haytham Ghobashy on Wednesday said Egypt will continue its support to Bangladesh repatriating the Rohingya people to their place of origin in Myanmar, reports news agency UNB.
The newly-appointed envoy said this when he made a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.
Prime minister's deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed newspersons after the meeting.
During the meeting , the Egyptian envoy highly praised Bangladesh's socio-economic development under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The prime minister said the government is upholding the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The envoy cited Sheikh Hasina as an "exemplary leader" of the Muslim Ummah.
He said the bilateral relations of the two countries would be developed in various other fields of mutual cooperation besides trade and commerce.
Egypt can extend support to Bangladesh in safe water supply and construction of dams and barrages in addition to tourism, he said.
The prime minister said the government has a plan to set up an exclusive tourist zone in Cox's Bazaar for foreigners.
Haytham Ghobashy said Egyptian business firms could expand their business in Bangladesh along with the relocation of their factories.
Responding to it positively, the prime minister said they can do it in the special economic zones of Bangladesh.
A lucrative market is here for foreign entrepreneurs as they can avail of the opportunity of grabbing a big market in South Asia, she added.
The envoy said Egypt will collaborate with Bangladesh in fighting international terrorism.
Stating that there is no room of terrorism in the name of Islam, she said her government is constructing 560 model mosques across the country to spread the real messages of Islam.
The envoy said Egypt alongside other Eastern Mediterranean countries has made a platform called "Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum" for cooperation in natural gas, and urged Bangladesh to become an observer.