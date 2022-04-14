Eid advance bus ticket sale begins 15 Apr, train ticket 23 Apr

Tickets can be purchased in both ways such as via online or going at the counters, he said, adding that besides, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run 6 pairs of special trains alongside the normal trains.
Of the special trains, Chandpur Special 1 and 2 will run on Chattogram-Chandpur-Chattogram road from 29 April to 1 May before Eid and from 4 May to 8 May after Eid.
The Dewanganj special train will run on Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka road from 29 April to 1 May and from 4 May to 8 May.
Khulna Special train (through Maitree rack) will run on Khulna-Dhaka-Khulna road from 29 April to 1 May.
Solakia Special-1 train on Bhairab Bazar-Kishoreganj-Bhairab Bazar road and Sholakia Special-2 on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj-Mymensingh road will run only on Eid day.
In order to implement the slogan 'Ticket Jar, Vromon Tar', passengers have to purchase the ticket by showing their national identity cards or (NIDs) or the photocopy of their birth certificates at counter.
The advance tickets for Eid will be sold through e-ticketing on the internet from 8 am.
Eid advance ticket sales will continue at the counter from 8 am to 4 pm and each ticketing center will have a counter for women and persons with disabilities.
Each intercity train will have one separate coach for female and disabled passengers only.
A passenger can purchase a maximum of four tickets at a time and the sold tickets in advance will not be refunded.
No tickets for special train will be available online and in order to purchase it, passenger has to come to the station's counters.
Tickets will be sold from five centers in Dhaka city to reduce passenger pressure in city's Kamalapur Railway Station.
Tickets of all westbound and Khulna bound special trains will be sold from Dhaka (Kamalapur) while all tickets of the intercity trains of Chattogram and Noakhali from Dhaka Airport.
Tickets of all intercity trains of Mymensingh and Jamalpur including Dewanganj specials will be sold from Tejgaon station.
Tickets of Mohanganj bound and Haor Express trains will be available from Dhaka Cantonment.
Tickets of all intercity train of Sylhet and Kishoreganj will be available from Fulbaria (old railway station).
Meanwhile, the bus companies will start selling advance bus tickets for the Eid journey from the morning of 15 April.
Shubhankar Ghosh Rakesh, joint general secretary of the Bus confirmed the decision to sell advance tickets from 15 April at a meeting of bus owners on Monday.
"The bus fare will be sold as per the fare fixed by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA). Additional fair out of the rent chart cannot be taken. Advance tickets for 26 April will be given on 15 April," he added.