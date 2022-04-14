Eid advance bus ticket sale begins 15 Apr, train ticket 23 Apr

The sale of advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers from Dhaka to other districts will start from April 23 while bus authorities have decided to begin selling of advance ticket from 15 April, reports BSS.

"The homebound passengers who will leave the capital to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones will be able to procure their advance tickets for the train services from 23 April and advance bus tickets from 15 April," said railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Wednesday.

The minister came up with the remarks at a press conference held at the conference room of the Rail Bhaban in Dhaka.

He also added that the train and bus tickets will be sold considering 3 May as the possible Eid day.

As per the possible Eid day, the ticket for 27 April will be sold on 23 April while for 28 April ticket to be sold on 24 April, 29 April's ticket on 25 April; 30 April's ticket on 26 April and 1 May's ticket on 27 April, he said.