The sale of advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha began on Friday morning.

Bangladesh Railway started selling advance train tickets for 5 July at six places in Dhaka—Kamalapur, Kamalapur suburban platform, Airport rail station, Tejgaon railway station, Cantonment, Fulbaria (Old Railway Station) -- and six places in Joydevpur at 8:00am.

Ticket sales also began at 8am through the ‘Rail Sheba’ mobile app and e-ticketing platform on the internet. Ticket sales at the railway stations will continue till 4:00pm daily.