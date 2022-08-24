Fire breaks out at Dhaka building

No causality was reported immediately.
According to fire service and civil defence sources, the fire caught the corrugate iron sheet-shed on the roof of a two-storied building on the road adjacent to Hotel 71 in Bijoynagar in Dhaka. At first, black smoke billowed and soon fire engulfed the makeshift shed.
Six fire-fighting units from fire service’s Siddique Bazar station came to the spot to douse the fire. Seven more units joined the operation later.
The building houses restaurant and electrical equipment warehouse, according to the locals.