Ekattor TV journalist dies of Covid-19

She had to undergo a Caesarean delivery on Thursday and the newborn baby has been kept in another private hospital in the city.



The private television channel also shared the news of Rifat's death on its verified Facebook page.



Meantime, Bangladesh broke its previous records of single-day death count with 101 fatalities in 24 hours until Friday morning although the number of new cases remained below the 5,000-mark.



The death tally now stands at 10,182 with a mortality rate of 1.43 per cent, the Directorate General of Health Services said.



Also, the daily infection rate climbed to 23.36 per cent with 4,417 new cases.