Ekushey Book Fair begins Thursday

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021 is scheduled to begin on Thursday at the Bangla Academy premises and the adjacent venue at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

It was postponed during its traditional month of February amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s fair will be dedicated to the memories of the martyrs of 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh. The main theme of the 2021 fair is “Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence”.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the fair from Ganobhaban.

She will unveil the cover of ‘New China 1952’, the official English version of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman written book ‘Amar Dekha Noya Chin’, published by Bangla Academy.

The prime minister will also distribute the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2020 among recipients at the inaugural ceremony.