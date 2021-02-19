Ekushey Padak to be distributed Saturday

The Ekushey Padak-2021 will be awarded to 21 personalities at a function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here at 11:00 on Saturday, reports BSS.

The government announced the names of 21 eminent personalities for the ‘Ekushey Padak-2021’ for their outstanding contributions to respective fields, on 4 February last.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the programme virtually as the chief guest.

The awardees are: Motahar Hossain Talukdar (posthumous), Shamsul Haque (posthumous) and Afsar Uddin Ahmed (posthumous) for their roles in the Language Movement.

Begum Papia Sarowar in music, Raisul Islam Asad and Salma Begum Sujata in arts, Ahmed Iqbal Haidar in drama and Syed Salahuddin Zaki in film, Bhaskar Bandopandhay in recitation and Pavel Rahman for photography.

Golam Hasnayen, Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruk and Syeda Issabela (posthumous) will get the award for their contributions to the Liberation War while Ajay Dasgupta for his contributions to journalism, Samir Kumar Saha for research, Mahfuza Khanam for education, Mirza Abdul Jalil for economics and Kazi Kamruzzaman for social service and Kazi Rozy, Bulbul Chowdhury and Golam Murshid for their contributions to language and literature.