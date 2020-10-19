Elections in over 200 local bodies tomorrow

Elections and by-elections to more than 200 local bodies—zila parishad, upazila parishad and union parishad — will be held on Tuesday.

The balloting will start at 9:00pm and continue till 5:00pm without any break, reports UNB.

Among the local bodies, regular elections will be held to one upazila parishad (Daudkandi of Cumilla) and 15 union parishads in other districts, said SM Asaduzzaman, director (public relations) of the election commission on Monday.