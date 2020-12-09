Elections to nearly 100 local bodies Thursday

Elections or by-elections to nearly 100 local bodies -- zila parishads, upazila parishads, municipalities and union parishads-will be held in different districts of the country on Thursday, reports UNB.



The election commission has taken necessary preparations to arrange the polls, EC's joint secretary (public relations) SM Asaduzzaman said.



The local bodies include four zila parishads, seven municipalities, 10 upazila parishads and 71 union parishads.



Of these, only five municipalities and three union parishads will go to regular election, while the rest will go to by-elections.



