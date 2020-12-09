Elections to nearly 100 local bodies Thursday

Prothom Alo English Desk

Elections or by-elections to nearly 100 local bodies -- zila parishads, upazila parishads, municipalities and union parishads-will be held in different districts of the country on Thursday, reports UNB.

The election commission has taken necessary preparations to arrange the polls, EC's joint secretary (public relations) SM Asaduzzaman said.

The local bodies include four zila parishads, seven municipalities, 10 upazila parishads and 71 union parishads.

Of these, only five municipalities and three union parishads will go to regular election, while the rest will go to by-elections.

Advertisement

The five municipalities are Faridpur and Madhukhali of Faridpur district, Rajoir of Madaripur, Bancharampur of Brahmanbaria and Palashbari of Gaibandha.

The three union parishads are Rantbhanga, Bandber and Char Shailmari of Rowmari upazila under Kurigram district.

Among 68 other union parishads, the by-polls to the chairman post will be held in seven unions.

More News

Padma bridge’s last span may be put in place tomorrow

With the placement of the last span, Padma’s two banks Mawa and Jajira will be connected

Dollar heist now from Janata Bank in USA

Dollar heist now from Janata Bank in USA

'Latifur Rahman Naturenomics Award' launched in India

Transcom group chairman Latifur Rahman

Big burden on small shoulders

Women and children processing dry fish