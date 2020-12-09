Elections to nearly 100 local bodies Thursday

Elections or by-elections to nearly 100 local bodies -- zila parishads, upazila parishads, municipalities and union parishads-will be held in different districts of the country on Thursday, reports UNB.
The election commission has taken necessary preparations to arrange the polls, EC's joint secretary (public relations) SM Asaduzzaman said.
The local bodies include four zila parishads, seven municipalities, 10 upazila parishads and 71 union parishads.
Of these, only five municipalities and three union parishads will go to regular election, while the rest will go to by-elections.
The five municipalities are Faridpur and Madhukhali of Faridpur district, Rajoir of Madaripur, Bancharampur of Brahmanbaria and Palashbari of Gaibandha.
The three union parishads are Rantbhanga, Bandber and Char Shailmari of Rowmari upazila under Kurigram district.
Among 68 other union parishads, the by-polls to the chairman post will be held in seven unions.