Eminent citizens condemn communal attacks on Hindus, demand justice

A total of 47 eminent citizens have condemned the recent spate of communal attacks on Hindu community saying that the culture of impunity has led to the recurrence of such attacks.

“We think those who are directly or indirectly involved with those attacks are against equality of all citizens and they are a threat to the nation’s independence and sovereignty,” reads a statement sent to the media on Friday.

The statement called on the government to ensure punishment of the attackers and give fair compensation to the victims.