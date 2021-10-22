Eminent citizens condemn communal attacks on Hindus, demand justice

The citizens also blamed the law enforcers for failing to protect the religious minorities.
“The administration and law enforcers should have remained more vigilant, active and responsible after the incident of Cumilla. The administration and law enforcers cannot avoid the responsibility as we saw communal violence following the Cumilla incident in various parts of the country. The reason of such inaction of the administration and law enforcers must be found out,” the statement reads.
They also raised questions if the law enforcers exerted excessive force by shooting the mob to disperse them in some places.
The citizens also called upon political parties to refrain from blame game.
They also urge the law enforcers not to file cases randomly and harass anyone in the name of trial.
The signatories include professor emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury, M Amir-ul Islam, Akbar Ali Khan, M Hafizuddin Khan, Rasheda K Chowdhury, justice Abdul Matin, M Shakhawat Hossain, Hameeda Hossain, Sultana Kamal, Salehuddin Ahmed, Ali Imam Majumder, Debapriya Bhattacharya, Badiul Alam Majumder, Anu Mohammad, Gitiara Nasreen, Shahidul Alam, Shaheen Anam and Sara Hossain.