Make policies considering local people, reality: PM Hasina to economists

Mentioning that the advice from foreigners won’t be fruitful in the country, she said, “Someone will come to the country (from abroad) for a day or two and give us advice, but that advice will not be fruitful to us.”

“It will be useful when you see with your own eyes, and work for people. This will be useful. So that’s how you set your policy…,” she added.

“Yes, we will learn from outside, but while doing it, we will do it by looking at our own country, by looking at our people, and by looking at what resources we have,” she insisted.

The prime minister also urged the economists to contribute to export basket diversification and strengthening the rural economy.

“I want from the economists what kinds of products we have and how we could make those export-oriented,” she said.

To this end, the prime minister mentioned that she directed all the envoys stationed in foreign missions to put concentration on export market diversification.

About the rural economy, Sheikh Hasina told the economists that you should think about the rural economy as the number of factories and industries is increasing while the market is being expanded alongside strengthening the rural economy.