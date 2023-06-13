Dengue affects over 1000 Rohingyas

Dengue is becoming more prevalent outside Dhaka. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 30 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in various districts outside Dhaka from 8:00 am on Sunday to 8:00 am on Monday. Meanwhile, the number of dengue cases in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp reaches over 1000.
However, public health experts still do not know which of the four types of dengue in Dhaka and outside Dhaka is affecting people more this year. Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) professor Tahmina Shirin told Prothom Alo on Monday that samples of dengue patients from several hospitals have been collected. They will be able to determine which variant is more prevalent this year after the sample analysis next week.
According to the information provided by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the DGHS, 180 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours, including 30 outside Dhaka and two of them died.
As many as 189 patients were admitted across the country including 53 outside Dhaka the previous day. In the past week, from 4 to10 June, no more than 20 patients were seen outside Dhaka.
A total of 3390 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country till the date. Among them, 828 people are from outside Dhaka. The highest number of patients are seen in Chattogram division. So far 398 patients have been admitted to hospital in this division (except that of Rohingya camps). Barisal comes next as 187 patients were admitted to the hospital. Sylhet division has the least number of patients. So far four patients have been admitted to the hospital in this division.
The account of Cox's Bazar district is slightly different. The date sent by the DGHS to the media every day shows that 73 patients have been admitted to the hospital in Cox's Bazar district so far. At the same time last year, 44 people were admitted. The date of Cox's Bazar does not include figures of affected Rohingyas.
Prevalence of dengue in Rohingya camps is higher. On 10 June, DGHS revealed the number of Rohingyas infected with dengue in a press briefing. It is said that from 1 January to 8 June this year, 1,153 Rohingyas were infected with dengue. At the same time last year, 573 people were infected in the camps. The dengue cases doubled this year.
The director of the government's disease control branch, Md Nazmul Islam told Prothom Alo that Rohingya camp residents have a tendency to store water, which favours mosquito breeding. Camps are densely populated, which facilitates the spread of infection. Many in the camp do not use mosquito nets, which poses more risk.