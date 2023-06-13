Dengue affects over 1000 Rohingyas

According to the information provided by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the DGHS, 180 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours, including 30 outside Dhaka and two of them died.

As many as 189 patients were admitted across the country including 53 outside Dhaka the previous day. In the past week, from 4 to10 June, no more than 20 patients were seen outside Dhaka.

A total of 3390 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country till the date. Among them, 828 people are from outside Dhaka. The highest number of patients are seen in Chattogram division. So far 398 patients have been admitted to hospital in this division (except that of Rohingya camps). Barisal comes next as 187 patients were admitted to the hospital. Sylhet division has the least number of patients. So far four patients have been admitted to the hospital in this division.