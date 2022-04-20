Ending the war or escalating situation, which is correct: Chinese ambassador

He said, “The ongoing tragedy in Ukraine has broken hearts of many. China stands for peace and opposes war. This is deeply inscribed in our history and culture. We have made our views clear during discussions on the issue at the United Nations and on many other occasions.”

“On the one hand, we uphold international law and universally recognized norms governing international relations with the UN Charter as its core. It is our deep belief that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.”

Li Jiming further said that China promotes the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. If the legitimate security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine had been settled by the largest existing military alliance, the armed conflict could have been avoided.