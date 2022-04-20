Ending the war or escalating situation, which is correct: Chinese ambassador

He said, “The ongoing tragedy in Ukraine has broken hearts of many. China stands for peace and opposes war. This is deeply inscribed in our history and culture. We have made our views clear during discussions on the issue at the United Nations and on many other occasions.”
“On the one hand, we uphold international law and universally recognized norms governing international relations with the UN Charter as its core. It is our deep belief that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.”
Li Jiming further said that China promotes the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. If the legitimate security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine had been settled by the largest existing military alliance, the armed conflict could have been avoided.
He further said that the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation are nothing but a curse to the world.
The Chinese ambassador said that Beijing is focusing on holding talks to solve the issue and give humanitarian support, “To give peace a chance, China sets two priorities: to promote peace talks, and to relieve humanitarian crisis. China has put forward a six-point humanitarian initiative, and has, by far, provided millions of dollars of humanitarian aid to the war-torn people in Ukraine.”
“To call for truce or hostility, to provide food or lethal weapons, to try to put out the fire or add fuel to it - which one is easing, and which one is worsening the problem? What do you think?”