Endless excuses for not wearing masks

There is no end to excuses people make for not wearing masks as some say they feel too hot, some say they forget and some say they left their masks at home.

Public health experts have repeatedly maintained that till now there is no alternative to wearing masks in order to prevent transmission of coronavirus. The government too has adopted a 'no mask, no service' policy. But people are still very careless and negligent about wearing masks.

Government institutions are very strict about mask wearing. However, they do not take temperatures.

A mobile court has taken to the streets in the capital city to ensure people wear masks. And on 25 October, a decision was passed at a cabinet meeting to make it compulsory to wear masks in order to avail government and non-government services.