Enforce complete restrictions for 14 days as ongoing lockdown ‘unscientific': Experts

Some health experts find the seven-day lockdown since 5 April as 'unscientific and halfhearted' as the special measures are unlikely to yield any positive result, reports UNB.



They said the free movement of people, demonstrations and public gatherings at kitchen markets and other places on the first day of lockdown exhibited people’s indifference to this "partial" shutdown.

They cited that all offices, factories and Amar Ekushey Book Fair are still open amid the lockdown.



The experts, however, suggested enforcing a complete lockdown for 14 days, meaning a complete shutdown of offices, mills, factories, book fair and businesses, except the emergency services. They also suggested involving public representatives to break the Covid transmission cycle.



It is the first official lockdown in Bangladesh to tamp the virus. On March 26 last year, the government had declared general holidays along with a transport shutdown instead of enforcing lockdown as the country was witnessing the surge in coronavirus transmission.