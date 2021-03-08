Engage yourselves in income-generating activities, PM to women

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the women of the country to engage themselves in income-generating activities instead of sitting idle at home for their economic freedom.

"If we want to advance this society then all, irrespective of women and men, have to go forward keeping their shoulders side by side," she said.

The prime minister came up with the remarks while addressing the inaugural function of the International Women's Day at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium. The Prime minister joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The women and children affairs ministry arranged the function with state minister Fazilatun Nessa Indira in the chair.