Engage yourselves in income-generating activities, PM to women

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the women of the country to engage themselves in income-generating activities instead of sitting idle at home for their economic freedom.
"If we want to advance this society then all, irrespective of women and men, have to go forward keeping their shoulders side by side," she said.
The prime minister came up with the remarks while addressing the inaugural function of the International Women's Day at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium. The Prime minister joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
The women and children affairs ministry arranged the function with state minister Fazilatun Nessa Indira in the chair.
UN resident coordinator and United Nations Development Policy (UNDP) resident representative in Bangladesh Mia Seppo was present at the function as special guest. Women and children affairs secretary Md Sayedul Islam addressed the welcome speech.
The theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world”.
Mentioning that women account for half the country’s population, Sheikh Hasina said the society cannot advance properly if women remain ineffective.
She said it will not be possible to attain the freedom of women by just shouting and delivering speeches.
Rights have to be realised and attaining qualities is a must to do that. “Qualities will come through education and training,” she added.