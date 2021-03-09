Ensure women’s participation in leadership

Women's way forward is still fraught with obstacles. From the political perspective, a woman-friendly environment has been established. But the question remains as to how far women have actually been able to move ahead, braving all difficulties.

Women still lag far behind in positions of leadership in various institutions of the country. We have to enhance women’s participation in leadership if we want to achieve equality.

Speakers made this observations on Monday at an event held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar. The vent was organised by Prothom Alo marking ‘International Women’s Day’. Shumana Sharmin, feature editor of Prothom Alo, presided over the programme.

Prothom Alo published a special supplement on Monday on the contribution of women at different levels during the coronavirus pandemic. Some of of the sheroes attended the event and told their tales. Prof. Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general (Planning and Development) of DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services), was among them.

She said equality will not be achieved as long as women only celebrate women’s day. From the political perspective, a woman-friendly environment has been established. Even then, there is a question as to how far the women have progressed and how far they moved ahead. We need to ensure women’s participation socially.