Ensure women’s participation in leadership

Women's way forward is still fraught with obstacles. From the political perspective, a woman-friendly environment has been established. But the question remains as to how far women have actually been able to move ahead, braving all difficulties.
Women still lag far behind in positions of leadership in various institutions of the country. We have to enhance women’s participation in leadership if we want to achieve equality.
Speakers made this observations on Monday at an event held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar. The vent was organised by Prothom Alo marking ‘International Women’s Day’. Shumana Sharmin, feature editor of Prothom Alo, presided over the programme.
Prothom Alo published a special supplement on Monday on the contribution of women at different levels during the coronavirus pandemic. Some of of the sheroes attended the event and told their tales. Prof. Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general (Planning and Development) of DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services), was among them.
She said equality will not be achieved as long as women only celebrate women’s day. From the political perspective, a woman-friendly environment has been established. Even then, there is a question as to how far the women have progressed and how far they moved ahead. We need to ensure women’s participation socially.
Alon Nahar, a cleaner of Dhaka North City Corporation, also spoke at the event. The septuagenarian never faltered in her daily duties, even amid the pandemic. Expressing her sincere gratitude to the Prothom Alo, Alon Nahar narrated her ordeal.
Although there is a predominance of women in medical education at present, the number of women in various policy-making positions including director of hospitals and principals of the medical colleges is negligible, said physician Tanzina Hossain.
She said the time has come to think about this matter. She also suggested that telemedicine continue after the pandemic situation. This would particularly facilitate women availing medical treatment in rural areas.
Four sisters launched a restaurant in Dhaka with cuisine of Chittagong Hill Tracts. Bipli Chakma, one of those sisters, attended the event and shared their experience. She said, "Our aim is to introduce the cuisine of the ethnic minority to everyone. We have succeeded in this business because of your support."
Microbiologist Senjuti Saha, who unveiled the genome sequence of seven samples of Covid-19, greeted the event via video conference.
Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo, wished everyone a happy Women's Day and said if an organisation really wants to move forward maintaining equality, then the equal presence of women is essential along with the cooperation of their men counterparts. We have always striven to ensure Prothom Alo remains women friendly, he said.
Matiur Rahman highlighted the various initiatives taken by Prothom Alo against acid-violence. He also spoke of the scholarships given to poor students by Prothom Alo and said from now on, half of the scholarship would go to female students and half to male students.
“Whatever happens, we want to see Bangladesh’s succeed in all areas,” he said.