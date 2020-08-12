Environment minister hospitalised with COVID-19

Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, commerce minister Tipu Munshi, liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque and state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk were infected and made recovery from the virus infection.



The death tally from coronavirus in Bangladesh reached 3,513 on Wednesday with the death of 42 more patients in the last 24 hours.



Besides, 2,995 new cases were confirmed during the period testing 14,751 samples, that took the total cases to 2,66,498.