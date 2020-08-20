Environment minister recovers from COVID-19

Prothom Alo English Desk


Environment, forests and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin has recovered from COVID-19, reports UNB.

He returned to his official residence on Bailey Road after he was released from the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Thursday, said Dipangkar Bor, senior information officer of the ministry.

He will take necessary treatment at home isolation for next two weeks under the supervision of physicians.




Advertisement

Physicians said that the minister is now out of danger.


He tested positive on 12 August and later he was admitted at the hospital as per the instruction of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh coronavirus fatalities surpassed 3,822 on Thursday after the health authorities announced 41 new deaths.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another 2,868 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

So far, Bangladesh has confirmed 2,87,959 cases.

The country announced its first cases on 8 March and the first death on 18 March.

More News

Let all debate end with Sinha killing

Teknaf model police station. The photo was taken on Tuesday noon

HuJi near defunct, militants target police

HuJi near defunct, militants target police

Bangladesh reports 41 more virus deaths, 2868 new cases in 24 hrs

COVID-19 test kit.

Safe road directives only in papers

A microbus falls into a ditch killing eight people in Fulpur, Mymensingh.