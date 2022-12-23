Ambassadors need to understand political history before making public statement: Shahriar tells Wendy

The deputy secretary and state minister discussed mutual priorities in bilateral relations.
Shahriar and Sherman also talked about the issues of mutual commitment to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961.
The state minister said Bangladesh is fully committed to ensuring the security and safety of the diplomatic community in Bangladesh.
The ambassadors would continue to receive adequate security details, as always, he added.
Sherman mentioned her several visits to Bangladesh and congratulated Shahriar on Bangladesh’s victory at the recent United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) election and expressed satisfaction over supporting each other at the international forum.
This telephone call with the state minister was scheduled for 12 December but was later rescheduled.
The two also discussed the importance of holding free and fair elections, according to US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.