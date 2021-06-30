EU, Germany contribute € 33m to strengthening Bangladesh’s social security

The European Union (EU) and Germany today, Wednesday, transferred € 33 million, equivalent to around Tk 330 crore, to the Bangladesh government to support the Covid-19 pandemic-affected workers in export-oriented industries, said a news release.

The grant will feed the ‘Social protection programme for unemployed and distressed workers in the ready-made garment, leather goods and footwear industries’–a programme that was launched in October 2020.

The EU ambassador in Bangladesh, Rensje Teerink, said, “Beyond the immediate Covid-19 response, this programme represents a concrete first step towards the longer-term objective to establish adequate and sustainable social security for workers addressing different risks.”