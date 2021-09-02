EU promises of 10m Covid-19 vaccine doses for Bangladesh

Head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh ambassador Rensje Teerink has said they have promised 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Bangladesh, mentioning that it is not justified to say the EU is not generous enough in terms of vaccine sharing.

“We can say the EU has been the driving force behind the global response to Covid-19. Let’s not underestimate how we, in fact, want to reach out to developing countries,” she said, apparently reacting to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen’s recent comment.

The EU envoy, however, said they are aware that it (10 million doses) is not enough and hoped that they can provide more.