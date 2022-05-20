EU releases additional €22m for Bangladesh, Myanmar

The European Commission has announced an extra €22 million in humanitarian aid to ensure life-saving support for hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh, as well as Rohingya and other conflict-affected people in Myanmar.



The funding will address immediate needs, including protection services, food assistance, nutrition, health and shelter.



Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said the Rohingya crisis has reached unprecedented proportions and sustained international solidarity is essential to tackle the enduring humanitarian needs.



"The EU's new aid package underlines our commitment to the most vulnerable refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh, as well as conflict-affected population in Myanmar".