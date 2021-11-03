EU to remain steadfast partner of Bangladesh on Rohingya front: Envoy

The head of delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh ambassador Charles Whiteley has said they will continue to be a “steadfast partner” of Bangladesh in meeting the needs of the Rohingya and the host community with continued pressure on Myanmar for their safe return to their place of origin in Rakhine state.

“Clearly, I think, the majority of the Rohingya do want to go back to home,” he told UNB in an interview mentioning that everyone, including the government of Bangladesh, underlined that any return has to be “voluntary and safe” for the refugees.

Responding to a question on the EU's business link with Myanmar, the EU envoy said they are very careful when it comes to the economy as some people say why the EU does not suspend the Everything But Arms (EBA) scheme.