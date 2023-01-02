HC to hear Fakhrul, Abbas’s bail pleas Tuesday

On 21 December, Dhaka metropolitan session judge Asaduzzaman rejected the BNP leaders’ bail petitions for the fourth time.
On 9 December, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.
Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital’s Nayapaltan. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.
On 12 December, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petitions of 224 leaders and activists of BNP, including Fakhrul and Abbas.
On 15 December, the bail petitions of the two BNP leaders were rejected again.
A Dhaka court ordered to give division facility to them on 9 December and then they were given the division facility from 13 December.
They were accused of instigating, planning and directing an attack on police.
On 7 December, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office, ahead of its 10 December rally.
Police filed four cases at Ramna, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 720 BNP activists and over 2400 unnamed people in connection with the clash with BNP.
Of the BNP men, 450 were accused in the case filed at Nayapaltan police station, 20 in Motijheel police station case and seven in Shahjahanpur police station case.