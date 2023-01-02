HC to hear Fakhrul, Abbas’s bail pleas Tuesday

The High Court on Monday fixed Tuesday for hearing the bail petitions of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital’s Nayapaltan on 7 December last year.

The HC bench of justice Md Selim and justice Md Riaz Uddin fixed the date following the BNP leaders’ bail pleas.

Lawyer Sagir Hossain Leone filed separate petitions on their behalf on Monday, said BNP’s legal secretary Kaiser Kamal.