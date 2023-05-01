Rain likely in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) Monday predicted rain or thundershowers in different areas of the country in the next 24 hours.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," said a Met Office press release.